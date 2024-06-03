iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $342.29 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $348.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.