Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 7,080,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.
Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
