Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 24,608 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

