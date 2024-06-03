Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 806.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $5,643,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $245.00 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.93 and a 200-day moving average of $241.95.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

