Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.52.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $808.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $510.57 and a 1 year high of $819.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $750.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $705.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

