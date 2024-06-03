Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 265 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:V opened at $272.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.02 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $499.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.99.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
