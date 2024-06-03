Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 265 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:V opened at $272.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.02 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $499.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.