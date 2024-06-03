BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Down 13.7% in May

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,120,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 15,200,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,870 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $14,022,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $5,312,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $35.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BorgWarner has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

