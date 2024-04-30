Short Interest in Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Declines By 7.9%

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 314,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables stock remained flat at $27.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

