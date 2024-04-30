Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. 1,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,546. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.37.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
