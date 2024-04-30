CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 55.17% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

CVR Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CVI opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

