BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in BlackRock by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,511 shares of company stock valued at $66,778,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $761.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $801.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $762.69. The company has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

