Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 59.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,975. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.87.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

