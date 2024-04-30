Nerdy (NRDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Nerdy to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Nerdy has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nerdy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 106,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,193. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,233,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 67,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $195,814.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,855,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,264,067.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 217,991 shares of company stock worth $629,314 and have sold 126,091 shares worth $370,371. Company insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

See Also

