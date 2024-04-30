Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

RNGR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 19,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,448. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.60. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,466,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 25,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,969,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,246,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,466,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,000 shares of company stock worth $4,212,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.