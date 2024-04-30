Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY24 guidance at $3.00-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $104.79. 12,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.22 and its 200 day moving average is $98.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $1,996,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

