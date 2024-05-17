Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.13. 4,980,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 10,883,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVAX

Novavax Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Novavax

In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 23.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Novavax by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Novavax by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.