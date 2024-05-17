Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 3,610,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,384,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -739.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

