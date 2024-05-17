Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 133,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 182,274 shares.The stock last traded at $20.03 and had previously closed at $20.05.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Diversified Equity Fund
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.