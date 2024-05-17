Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 133,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 182,274 shares.The stock last traded at $20.03 and had previously closed at $20.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

