Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Up 5%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.31. 1,535,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,876,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 134.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

