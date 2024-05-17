Short Interest in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Increases By 12.0%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,420,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 27,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globalstar stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) by 135.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 1,085,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.53. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

