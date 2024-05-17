ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Up 5.9%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.98. 2,341,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,563,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth $9,704,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

