Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 492,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 642,909 shares.The stock last traded at $45.29 and had previously closed at $45.34.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 155,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.