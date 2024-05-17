Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Up 4.8%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 906,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,814,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altice USA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,159,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

