Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.39. 494,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,971,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $575.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 2,597.0% in the fourth quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $4,493,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 183.6% during the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 567,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 367,219 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Altimmune by 153.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,878,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

