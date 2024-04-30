Choreo LLC Buys 2,544 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

