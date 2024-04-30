Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 545 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $218.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.40. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $120.93 and a 52 week high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

