Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 558,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,311 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.50% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $60,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.87. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.54. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

About Advanced Energy Industries



Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

