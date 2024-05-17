Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.26% of Alaska Air Group worth $63,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ALK opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ALK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.