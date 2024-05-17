Evercore ISI Boosts Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target to $30.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CWEN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Marathon Capitl reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CWEN opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 243.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 115.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

