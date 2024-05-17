Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Performance
NYSE:CULP opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.27.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.98 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Culp will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
