Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,702,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 521,046 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $61,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $19.97 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.