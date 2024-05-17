Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 197.03% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of LLAP opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.24. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terran Orbital will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the 4th quarter worth about $6,677,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 32.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.