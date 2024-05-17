Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.890-3.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Nextracker also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.89-$3.09 EPS.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.42. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

