Insider Selling: Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) Director R. Hector Mackay-Dunn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.
Copper Fox Metals Stock Up 35.4 %
Shares of CVE CUU opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$363.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.32. Copper Fox Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Copper Fox Metals Company Profile
