Insider Selling: Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) Director R. Hector Mackay-Dunn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

Copper Fox Metals Stock Up 35.4 %

Shares of CVE CUU opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$363.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.32. Copper Fox Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Copper Fox Metals alerts:

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.