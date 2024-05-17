UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,321 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in UBS Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Trading Down 2.1 %

UBS stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

