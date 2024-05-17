Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Acquires $21,000.00 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,500 shares in the company, valued at $127,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 10,500 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 7,470 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $597.60.

On Thursday, April 25th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 3,925 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $235.50.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 91,920 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,434.40.

On Monday, March 4th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 8,080 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $565.60.

On Friday, February 16th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 50,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UNOV opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNOV. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

