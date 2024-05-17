Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Acquires $21,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,500 shares in the company, valued at $127,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 10th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 10,500 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050.00.
  • On Monday, April 29th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 7,470 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $597.60.
  • On Thursday, April 25th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 3,925 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $235.50.
  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 91,920 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,434.40.
  • On Monday, March 4th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 8,080 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $565.60.
  • On Friday, February 16th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 50,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UNOV opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNOV. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November (BATS:UNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.