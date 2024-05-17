David S. Haddad, Jr. Sells 564 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $22,165.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 410,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.