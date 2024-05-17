David S. Haddad, Jr. Sells 564 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $22,165.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
