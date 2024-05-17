Truist Financial Lowers DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target to $19.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE DBRG opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 148,920 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 377.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,661,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,047,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

