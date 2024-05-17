Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) COO Sells $22,630.50 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 10,058 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $22,630.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,332.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Dylan Allread sold 9,022 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $18,404.88.

On Friday, April 19th, Dylan Allread sold 9,981 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $20,760.48.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $76,012.60.

On Monday, April 15th, Dylan Allread sold 700 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $1,449.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dylan Allread sold 3,429 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $6,755.13.

On Monday, March 18th, Dylan Allread sold 1,564 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $3,143.64.

On Thursday, March 14th, Dylan Allread sold 4,887 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $9,920.61.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Dylan Allread sold 9,195 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $19,585.35.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Dylan Allread sold 23,008 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $47,166.40.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of PET opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.01. Wag! Group Co. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

PET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

