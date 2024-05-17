Robert I. Kauffman Sells 2,008 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,008 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $18,132.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,685,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $8.57 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hagerty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

