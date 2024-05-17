Robert I. Kauffman Sells 2,008 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,008 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $18,132.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,685,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Hagerty Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $8.57 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Baidu Stock Earnings Prove Ray Dalio Right about China?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons Nvidia is on The Verge of a 4 Digit Stock Price
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Bargain Alert: Lululemon Shares Could Be About To Hit Rally Mode
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.