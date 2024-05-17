Jaqueline Herrera Purchases 2,584 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Jaqueline Herrera purchased 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,020.80.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.6 %

TSE:EFR opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 41.27 and a quick ratio of 19.23. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.10 and a 1-year high of C$12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.87 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

