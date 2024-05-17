Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $117.92 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh purchased 1,300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 883,273 shares of company stock valued at $90,969,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

