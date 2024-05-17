Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Macquarie from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.58.

NYSE DIS opened at $103.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

