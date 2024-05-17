Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $58.88 Million Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.82% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $58,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 923,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 71,839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,828,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 286,160 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $179,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $27.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.85.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

