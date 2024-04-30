Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of AAON by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AAON by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 50,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.