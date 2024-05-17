Piper Sandler Trims HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Target Price to $65.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DINO. Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.92.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,633,000 after acquiring an additional 696,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after buying an additional 207,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.