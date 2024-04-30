Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

