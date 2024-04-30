CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CACI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.36.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $405.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.98 and a 200-day moving average of $346.11. CACI International has a 52-week low of $293.69 and a 52-week high of $409.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,360,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,950,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth $12,267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

