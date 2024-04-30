Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $580.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPZ. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $479.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.07.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $527.12 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $539.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

