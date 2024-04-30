iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,697 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,879.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 144,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 142,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

